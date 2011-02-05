Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

The FIDO Alliance announced that Facebook has been appointed to its Board of Directors. With this appointment, Facebook joins other leading global technology, financial services and e-commerce board members in driving the Alliance’s strategic vision to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords with stronger, simpler authentication.

The FIDO Alliance develops specifications for interoperable strong authentication with compliant mobile and web applications and PC platforms. Through its use of on-device public key cryptography and convenient authenticators such as security keys and biometrics, FIDO Authentication is more secure, private and easy to use than passwords and other forms of strong authentication.

While new to the Board, Facebook has played an active role in supporting the adoption of FIDO Authentication since January 2017 when they made it possible for any of their 2 billion daily users to use a FIDO-supported security key to log in.

In addition to Facebook, many top service providers, such as Aetna, Google, PayPal, Samsung, NTT DOCOMO, Dropbox and Github, have made FIDO Authentication available to their broad user bases. Just last month, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla also committed to supporting the recently announced WebAuthn standard in their flagship browsers, making FIDO Authentication available to users across the web.

Learn more about FIDO Authentication by visiting https://fidoalliance.org/about/what....