F-Secure boosts endpoint detection and response with unique on-demand elevate to experts

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Endpoint protection solutions and prevention are very effective when it comes to fighting commodity cyber threats like malware. But F-Secure and its managed service providers now give businesses an even better weapon with the new F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response and its innovative features including Broad Context Detection™ and Elevate to F-Secure.

F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response, available through F-Secure’s global partner network, is an industry-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution that monitors organizations’ IT environments and their security status to identify suspicious behavior.

It gives contextual visibility to automatically identify and visualize advanced threats by combining lightweight endpoint sensors with advanced data analysis, AI, and machine learning capabilities.

Trained by an experienced threat hunting team, the solution enables a company’s own IT team or a local, managed, and certified service provider supported by F-Secure’s experts to protect an organization against advanced threats. Broad Context Detection™ mechanisms narrow down the data and distinguish malicious behavior patterns from normal user behavior to quickly identify real attacks, significantly reducing the number of alerts that IT staff has to pay attention to.

79% of security teams report being overwhelmed by high numbers of threat alerts and they are forced to let the majority of alerts triggered on a daily basis go without attention, according to an EMA study*. Verizon’s 2018 Data Breach Report shows that 68% of breaches take months or longer to discover, and an overload of security warnings – including false positives – can create alert fatigue amongst a firm’s IT staff.

Some detections may require deeper threat analysis and guidance by specialized cyber security experts, however. F-Secure’s Rapid Detection & Response has been boosted with the option of sending tough incidents to F-Secure’s threat hunters.

This service is activated by selecting the on-demand ‘Elevate to F-Secure’ feature. It leverages cyber security experts from F-Secure’s 24/7 managed detection and response team. This is now made available as an on-demand elevation service to give expert guidance on how to contain and remediate targeted attacks.

F-Secure’s unified endpoint protection, detection & intelligent response solution is cloud managed and delivers a single-client for Windows and Mac. It works also alongside other endpoint protection vendors’ software. The solution is available through F-Secure’s global network of certified partners.