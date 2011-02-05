Search
Usecrypt now Available from Apple’s AppStore

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Usecryp has announced that its messenger application is now available internationally from Apple’s AppStore.

Usecrypt Messenger is the first messenger application that offers a fast, simple, and fully secured way to make calls, send text-based messages, and share files. Data is not stored on Usecrypt’s server, which makes messages and call logs impossible to restore once the user permanently deletes them. Usecrypt offers fully secured messaging, crystal-clear domestic and international calling capabilities, is hacker-proof, and gives full at-rest and in-use protection with IP address anonymity for iOS and Android users.

Popular messaging programs and applications promise privacy or user control, but in reality, they all have backdoors that are prone to hacks, data retrieval, or software bugs. In the recent investigations of President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort and personal attorney Michael Cohen, the FBI easily retrieved multiple pages of messages and call logs from the encrypted communications platforms, WhatsApp and Signal. WhatsApp allows manual and automated scheduled backups to iCloud, where files are no longer protected by the app’s end-to-end encryption.

Usecrypt uses a patented method of encrypting digital data, Hybrid Virtual Key Management (HVKM), in which one unique half of the user’s encryption key is stored on their device, and the other half stored on the Usecrypt server. In addition to HVKM, Usecrypt has additional layers of protection that ensure the highest security for its users.

Usecrypt has experienced rapid user-base growth in 17 countries, and Usecrypt Messenger recently ranked as the top paid social networking app in Poland on Apple’s App Store. It is also available from Google Play, for Android devices, with a monthly per-user subscription cost of $14.49.




