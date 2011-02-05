ExtraHop Named to the 2019 JMP Securities Elite 80 List

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced JMP Securities has named the company to its 2019 Elite 80 List. This marks the company’s second year in a row on the annual list, formerly Super 70, that highlights the hottest, most strategically positioned private companies in Cybersecurity, Data Management, and IT Infrastructure.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides network traffic analysis at enterprise scale, delivering the visibility and speed security teams need to rise above the noise created by increasingly complex hybrid network architectures, multi-stage attacks, siloed tools, and the sheer volume of traffic required for digital businesses. Reveal(x) improves security analyst productivity through discovery of the enterprise attack surface, full-spectrum detection, and one-click guided investigations for incident response.

This recognition follows several other industry accolades ExtraHop has received in 2019 including:

● Security Industry Innovator by SC Media

● Top 3 Winner in six security analytics use cases by EMA

● Best Product in Cybersecurity Analytics and State of the Art in Enterprise Security by Cyber Defense Magazine’s Infosec Awards

● Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis