Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

ExtraHop Named to the 2019 JMP Securities Elite 80 List

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced JMP Securities has named the company to its 2019 Elite 80 List. This marks the company’s second year in a row on the annual list, formerly Super 70, that highlights the hottest, most strategically positioned private companies in Cybersecurity, Data Management, and IT Infrastructure.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides network traffic analysis at enterprise scale, delivering the visibility and speed security teams need to rise above the noise created by increasingly complex hybrid network architectures, multi-stage attacks, siloed tools, and the sheer volume of traffic required for digital businesses. Reveal(x) improves security analyst productivity through discovery of the enterprise attack surface, full-spectrum detection, and one-click guided investigations for incident response.

This recognition follows several other industry accolades ExtraHop has received in 2019 including:

● Security Industry Innovator by SC Media
● Top 3 Winner in six security analytics use cases by EMA
● Best Product in Cybersecurity Analytics and State of the Art in Enterprise Security by Cyber Defense Magazine’s Infosec Awards
● Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 