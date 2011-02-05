Search
De la Théorie à la pratique











Vulnérabilités

Okta Joins Forces with Secret Double Octopus

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Secret Double Octopus has formed a partnership with Okta to deliver password-free authentication and identity services to enterprise-level clients. The joint solution will leverage Okta Verify and provide security coverage across a customer’s entire network.

Together, Okta and Secret Double Octopus will provide employees with simple multifactor logins for desktops, the cloud, mobile apps, and any other legacy applications that a company might rely on. The move anticipates a shift to password-free solutions in the enterprise sector in the next few years.

The news comes just days after Secret Double Octopus formed a similar partnership with Asigra, and indicates that demand is growing for the company’s password-free security solution. The partnership will further enhance Okta’s already robust MFA capabilities.




