ExtraHop Announces Bill Ruckelshaus as New CFO

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced the appointment of experienced technology and software industry veteran Bill Ruckelshaus as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ruckelshaus joins the company as it accelerates with more than 10x growth in cybersecurity and rapid expansion of its cloud product portfolio. He will hold a position on the ExtraHop executive leadership team, reporting to ExtraHop CEO Arif Kareem.

Ruckelshaus brings nearly three decades of experience working with high-growth companies both internally and as an external financial advisor. As CEO and President at Blucora, Ruckelshaus led the company through a major transformation to become a leading financial services and technology firm. Prior to Blucora, Ruckelshaus held CFO and COO positions with major technology companies including Expedia and AudienceScience. His experience also includes leadership roles in mergers and acquisitions at major financial institutions including Credit Suisse and Prudential. In his new role at ExtraHop, Ruckelshaus will steer the company through its next phase of hyper growth in security and the cloud.




