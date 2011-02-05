Expanded F-Secure, Zyxel co-operation accelerates the delivery of connected home security through service providers

October 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

F-Secure and Zyxel are taking their cooperation to the next level by offering F-Secure SENSE connected home security to deliver fast, secure Wi-Fi that protects against the growing number of threats targeting connected home devices.

In 2018, F-Secure and Zyxel signed an agreement to bring F-Secure Connected Home Security – an offering for service providers that combines gateway security and endpoint protection – to people and families throughout the globe. Now Zyxel will roll out F-Secure’s SENSE software development kit to selected home gateway models as part of a firmware upgrade, enabling a faster time to market of the security solution for service providers, helping them offer the cyber protection needed by modern households.

Secure gateways are designed to protect all the connected devices filling up today’s homes. This includes internet of things devices that can’t run security software such as smart TVs, internet-connected appliances, smart thermostats, PCs, and gaming consoles.