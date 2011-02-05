Tenable Extends Lumin to All Platform Customers

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc., announced an extension of the Tenable platform to bring Tenable Lumin™ to Tenable.sc™, for vulnerability management on-premises. . For the first time, all Tenable platform customers will be able to leverage the power of the cloud and machine learning to accurately score, trend and benchmark their organization’s cyber exposure.

Tenable Lumin includes the following core innovations:

Cyber Exposure Score: The Cyber Exposure score is an objective measure of cyber risk, derived through data-science based measurement of vulnerability data together with other third party data such as threat intelligence and asset criticality. The score is automatically generated through machine learning algorithms which combine the vulnerability with its likelihood of exploitability and the related asset’s business criticality. This enables more effective prioritization of focus and investment to maximize cyber risk reduction. Organizations can also leverage scoring to trend improvement over time as a measure of security program effectiveness.

Cyber Exposure Benchmarking: Organizations can use the Cyber Exposure score to benchmark themselves against industry peers and measure their overall cyber risk posture. Tenable has the industry’s most extensive vulnerability intelligence, processing over 1.5 billion instances of vulnerabilities per week, which is correlated with third-party data and machine learning to create its benchmarking knowledge base. Organizations can also drill down to benchmark internal groups, for example by business unit or geography.

Remediation Guidance Workflow: Security teams receive a list of the top recommended remediation actions to reduce the organization’s cyber exposure, connecting business decisions to technical actions. Teams can drill down into specific vulnerabilities or assets for additional business and technical context to enable more effective remediation.

Tenable Lumin is already available to Tenable.io customers. The Tenable Lumin connector for Tenable.sc will be released by the end of 2019. Going forward, the connector will be extended to ingest additional third party data sources into the Tenable platform, such as third party vulnerability management data, to create a holistic view of cyber risk.