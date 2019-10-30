Search
Exostar Helps DoD Suppliers Mitigate Risk and Ease Compliance Burden with New Policy Management Solution

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Exostar announced the launch and general availability of Exostar PolicyProTM, an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based policy management solution. Exostar PolicyPro extends the company’s risk management suite by allowing organizations throughout the DoD supply chain to quickly assess, score, and build policies that comply with the security controls identified in standards such as Special Publication (SP) 800-171 issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Organizations face a significant policy management challenge with potential consequences for non-compliance. NIST SP 800-171 alone identifies 30 distinct policies across 20 security controls needed to protect information from compromise. Exostar PolicyPro, powered by proprietary technology developed by ISMS Applications, leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and semantic technology to help overcome the challenge. The solution enables suppliers to create new, customizable policies that accelerate the compliance timeline or to evaluate and score existing policies, identifying key elements not included and areas of improvement necessary to achieve compliance.

With Exostar PolicyPro, organizations receive a policy management solution designed to deliver ongoing return-on-investment. Its digital ledger records all transactions chronologically, so organizations can accurately track all policy development and changes over time. Its SaaS architecture enables organizations to archive all policies in a single repository, promoting consistency and version control as policies are updated and evaluated to keep pace with evolving security requirements and standards, such as the forthcoming NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2.




