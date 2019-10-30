M5STACK Proudly Announces The K210 RISC-V AI Camera (M5StickV): The World’s First Programmable Camera

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

M5STACK announces its further expansion into the AIOT(AI+IOT) edge computing market with the K210 RISC-V 64 AI Camera— an innovative machine vision and machine learning programmable camera that’s competitively priced to meet the needs of a rapidly growing AI market.

AI cameras help engineers quickly implement machine learning, image recognition, and speech recognition functions, and the K210 RISC-V 64 AICamera supports OpenMV and MicroPython to make programming on easier while delivering the maximum efficiency and flexibility needed for advanced level big data computation. M5stick-V AI Camera features its integration with machine vision capabilities, featuring the unprocessed acceptability to AI Visioning with high energy effenciency and low cost. We co-oped with Sipeed providing the MicroPython environment makes programming onM5stick-V easier.

Made with the incredibly powerful machine learning AI chip ’K210’— Kendryte K210 -an edge computing system-on-chip (SoC) with dual core 64bit RISC-V CPU and state-of-art neural network processor. a high-performance hardware accelerator that offers superior low power vision processing speed and accuracy— K210 RISC-V 64 AI Camera comes with numerous built-in advantages over its competition.

From its KPU high performance convolutional neural network (CNN) hardware accelerator, powerful calculation capabilities, and relatively low cost high-performance AI core to its exclusive hardware package with camera, horn, microphone, screen, gyroscope, battery, wireless communication and complete enclosure, K210 RISC-V 64 AI Camera was built from the inside out to be a powerful, ready-to-use product-level AI application terminal.

The module comes with the OmniVision OV7740 sensor, using the OmniPixel®3-HS technology, providing a best-in-class low light sensitivity, making it ideal for machine vision. In addition to an OV7740 sensor, M5stick-V features more hardware resources such as speaker with built-in I2S Class-D DAC, MEMS Microphone, IPS screen, 6-axis IMU, 200mAh Li-po battery, and more.

More than the visioning, M5stick-V also features the embendded APU - Audio Processor. With its hardware beam-forming support and dual 512-point FFT units, the M5stick-V is also capable of a series of machine hearing works like voice wake-up to speech recognition.

K210 RISC-V 64 AI Camera provides built-in image processing model libraries for advanced real-time facial and object recognition that makes it perfect and ready-to-use for:

Face recognition/detection

Object detection/classification

Obtaining size and coordinates of target in real time

Obtaining type of detected target in real time

Shape recognition

Video/Audio Record/Display

Game simulator

M5STACK technology (https://m5stack.com/) is already employed by engineers and creators and can be used in a number of practical industrial scenarios such as for creating and programming logistics sorting robots, intelligent security in buildings, autonomous driving, and countless others.

ADDITIONAL INFO ON K210 CHIPS

Kendryte K210 provides individuals users, business users, and enterprise users with enhanced flexibility, affordability, and freedom by use. While most major AI chips contain product and design flaws, the K210 rises above Google Edge TPU, Movidius/Intel, Huawei Hess, Beaten, and others by offering a zero-threshold solution with efficient, stable, and reliable high-performance MCU that can be quickly deployed and customized directly by users.