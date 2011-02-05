Emailage’s RapidRisk Score Spots Fraud at Lightning Speed

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Emailage has launched its cutting-edge RapidRisk Score fraud detection solution, purpose-built to create lightning-fast risk analysis for payment processors, card issuers and merchants on every transaction.

Powered by advances in artificial intelligence, and aided by Emailage’s global intelligence network, RapidRisk Score defines a new benchmark in fraud prevention, offering response times for fraud risk assessment as low as 30 milliseconds – 20x times faster than standard alternatives.

Additionally, RapidRisk Score was built to scale, meaning it can handle hundreds of transactions per second and has already been adopted by three global payment processing platforms.

RapidRisk Score is the latest advance from Emailage, using the company’s unique automated email risk assessment products to help merchants identify online fraud in real time without additional friction. This minimizes delays in the transaction process for genuine customers, so they can complete their purchases straight away.