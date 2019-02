Elad Ben-Meir was appointed SCADAfence CEO, and Darrell Stein has joined the advisory board

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

SCADAfence delivers cybersecurity and visibility solutions for operational technology security, enabling Industry 4.0. SCADAfence announces the appointments of Elad Ben-Meir as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Darrell Stein to the Advisory Board.

SCADAfence, which was recently named by Forbes as one of the Top 25 IoT Startups to Watch In 2019, has grown its headcount by more than 200% since this time last year. The company, which has seen a 300% increase in revenue growth in Q4 2018 vis-a-vis Q4 2017, continues to see great demand for scalable OT security solutions due to the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0. As recognition of its increasing traction, SCADAfence was recently chosen to secure Europe’s largest manufacturing facility – protecting tens of thousands of devices in a highly complex environment.

Darrell Stein joins SCADAfence after almost two decades as a Global CIO, most recently at Reckitt Benckiser – where he experienced first-hand manufacturing production downtime and the associated recovery due to the NotPetya ransomware and how professional OT security can protect a company’s revenue and bottom line.

During RSA, SCADAfence will demonstrate the latest release of its OT security platform. The new release features cutting-edge algorithms that accurately detect anomalous activities in the largest, noisiest, and most complex OT networks. The adaptive baselining capabilities allow the platform to correlate multiple events, minimize the number of incidents, and present the right context to allow IT and OT teams to effectively respond to threats. In addition, the new release includes advanced visibility enhancements, risk exposure analysis, active polling capabilities, and integration into other management and security solutions.