Eagle Eye Networks Announces Distribution Partnership with AB Corepixel

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Eagle Eye Networks and Corepixel announced they have expanded the worldwide distribution of Eagle Eye Cloud VMS through a strategic distribution partnership.

The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS is designed for the cyber-security conscious customer seeking maximum flexibility in their choice of cameras and deployments. It eliminates the headaches of traditional surveillance systems because there is no software to buy, install, or maintain. Customers benefit immediately from the continuous release of new features and cyber updates because of the cloud delivery model.

Eagle Eye Networks’ investments to build a global footprint of Data Centres and 24/7 support has enabled its customers to deploy surveillance video systems at their sites around the world while maintaining consistency and cyber security.




