EU to create international cyber-force - Fujitsu comment

June 2018 by Haroon Malik, Director of Cyber Security Consulting at Fujitsu UK

It has been announced that the EU is developing a European cyber response force to lay the foundations to combat the growing cyber-security threat. Haroon Malik, Director of Cyber Security Consulting at Fujitsu UK, commented on the move.

“This new initiative to bring EU countries together to shore up their cyber security is the right approach to tackling an increasing complex problem. The cyber security threat is evolving with remarkable speed, and malignant actors are constantly finding new ways to harm organisations. Bringing together a variety cyber security experts will enable these countries to tap into diverse capabilities and approaches to defence. When you share intelligence and have the best minds collaborating on these problems, it enhances cyber resilience and makes it far easier to effectively investigate major cyber incidents when they do occur.

“This means that Borders are irrelevant for cyber security, especially in the EU, which operates as a common market. A weakness in Croatia can be used to get into the French part of a business. While it’s alarming to note that only 10% of businesses see cybercrime as the biggest threat to their success, it’s great to see the EU stepping in with an international approach to cyber security.

“In the UK specifically, the government and cyber security organisations should look for ways to continue working with our closest trade partners to fight against this threat – a collaborative approach ensures we bring the best minds to the problem.”