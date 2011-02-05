Search
Digital Pathways link up with iCyber-Security

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Digital Pathways, has linked up with cyber defence system provider, iCyber-Security in order to promote the iCyber-Sheild defence platform.

The universal cyber defence management platform has been developed in response to the escalating and uncontrollable costs caused by the vast array of solutions now flooding the marketplace, in order to protect business from cyber attacks of all kinds.

The system provides:
. Reduced cost of Defence Maintenance and Management
. Reduced mean time to detect and react to threats, by at least 70%
. Gives total one stop management control of all cyber defence resources
. Efficiently and economically manages change
. Allows best of breed choices
. Facilitates automation of many cyber defence tasks
. Ensures compliance to regulation.




