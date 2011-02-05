Renesas Electronics’ Enhanced RX65N Wi-Fi Connectivity Cloud Kit Simplifies Secure IoT Endpoint Device Connections to Amazon Web Services

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the Renesas RX65N Cloud Kit featuring onboard Wi-Fi, environmental, light and inertial sensors, and support for Amazon FreeRTOS connected to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The kit gives embedded designers a fast start and secure connection to AWS. Using Renesas’ e2 studio Integrated Development Environment (IDE), IoT applications are easily created by configuring Amazon FreeRTOS, all the necessary drivers, and the network stack and component libraries.

The RX65N Cloud Kit provides an excellent evaluation and prototyping environment, enabling embedded designers to create secure end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) cloud solutions for sensor-based endpoint equipment. Employing Renesas’ browser-based software, users can visualize their sensor data using a smart device cloud dashboard to monitor a wide range of applications including networked smart meters, building, office, and industrial automation systems, as well as home appliances.

Renesas’ 32-bit RX65N MCUs offer dual bank flash for secure and easy program updating via the network, as well as remote over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates. Having dual bank flash integrated on the RX65N MCUs enables both BGO (Back Ground Operation) and SWAP functions, making it easier for system and network control manufacturers to securely and reliably execute in-the-field firmware updates. The MCUs also include Trusted Secure IP (TSIP) as part of their built-in hardware security engine. The TSIP driver uses strong encryption key management with hardware accelerators — AES, 3DES, SHA, RSA, and TRNG — as well as a protected boot code flash area to securely boot customers’ IoT devices.

Key Features of RX65N Cloud Kit

• RX65N R5F565NEDDFP 32-bit, 120 MHz MCU Target Board with 2 MB code flash memory and 640 KB SRAM

• Pmod Module with Silex SX-ULPGN Wi-Fi communications

• Cloud Option Board with two USB ports for serial communications and debugging, and three sensors for sampling and sending measurement data to the cloud:

o Renesas ISL29035 digital light sensor for ambient/infrared light measurement

o Bosch BMI160 MEMS sensor for 3-axis acceleration and gyroscopic measurement

o Bosch BME680 MEMS sensor for gas, temperature, humidity, and pressure measurements

• Renesas e2 studio IDE allows designers to develop IoT applications with powerful features:

o Create the latest Amazon FreeRTOS project from GitHub directory and immediately build it

o Set up Amazon FreeRTOS network stack (TCP/IP, Wi-Fi, MQTT) and component libraries, like Device Shadow, without requiring detailed knowledge

o Embed additional functions (based on Amazon FreeRTOS) such as USB and file-system on the IoT endpoint device

Pricing and Availability:

The RX65N Cloud Kit is available now from Renesas Electronics’ worldwide distributors with a recommended resale price of $50.00 USD.