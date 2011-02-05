DigiCert Launches CT Log Monitoring, Now Available in Secure Site Pro

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. released a new CT log monitoring service for advanced brand protection. The service is available in DigiCert Secure Site Pro, the first TLS product to offer CT log monitoring along with other industry-leading features such as DigiCert’s recently unveiled post-quantum computing (PQC) test kit. Secure Site Pro’s CT log monitoring service will help companies protect their brands from online fraud. Logging and monitoring the issuance of TLS certificates via CT log monitoring is quickly becoming mandatory for protecting government agencies and large organizations, said DigiCert Chief of Product Jeremy Rowley.

CT log monitoring helps enterprises

• gain visibility of every domain with global monitoring and tracking against multiple CT logs,

• cut down on time and effort by using automated checks for non-compliant certificates, and

• ensure every domain is trusted, with full oversight of which authority issues each certificate.

All Secure Site Pro certificates come with access to the award-winning DigiCert CertCentral management platform, which features automation solutions such as ACME, SCEP, EST and GraphQL protocols, to handle certificate issuance, installation, discovery, renewal, revocation, remediation and other tasks. CertCentral also supports multiple orchestration layers.

Other unique premium features of Secure Site Pro certificates include priority support and validation, a $2 million warranty, and the most recognized trust marks in the world: the Norton Seal and the DigiCert Seal.

Additionally, DigiCert has conducted extensive testing on post-quantum cryptography, leading to its recent release of a PQC test kit for customers. Organizations purchasing Secure Site Pro certificates can use the kit to test their systems for PQC compatibility and future-proof their long-lasting applications. Customers may create their own private hybrid certificates, which implement post-quantum encryption together with classical cryptographic algorithms to preserve backwards compatibility.