Device Authority enhances IoT security platform KeyScaler for Microsoft Azure IoT and announces HSM Access Controller

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority continues to innovate their KeyScaler platform for seamless integration with the leading IoT and Cloud platform providers. Most recently Microsoft Azure IoT has been in the spotlight with more customers and partners requiring an end-to-end service offering to enhance and manage their security operations which help them to accelerate and leverage their investments in IoT implementations. KeyScaler reduces complexities and risk through automation for device registration, onboarding, provisioning and management of credentials for IoT devices that connect to Azure IoT Hub. These security enhancements prevent the cloning of devices connected to Azure, and also provides secure soft storage to protect keys.

Device Authority’s latest software release, KeyScaler 6.5, introduces a new solution called “HSM Access Controller”. This solution delivers granular authentication and authorization controls for IoT devices and enterprise services connecting to HSM platforms, extending KeyScaler APIs to include common HSM operations, such as key generation, data signing, data crypto, and key storage. The development of the HSM Access Controller originated from a requirement by a medical device customer to prevent unauthorized access to critical HSM infrastructure. There is an opportunity for HSM vendors to monetize this solution by offering an HSM as a Service model and solving another Enterprise IoT challenge that their customers are facing for IoT use cases.