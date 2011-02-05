Logicalis acquires Cisco Portuguese Gold Partner to expand its offering to the Iberian region

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Logicalis Group has acquired Cilnet, a Cisco systems integrator and managed services business, with presence in Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve, Portugal. With the acquisition Logicalis increases its Cisco technical expertise for the Iberian region and complements the existing Spanish operation with data centre, collaboration, networking, infrastructure and managed services capabilities, expanding the offering to the region.

Cilnet was founded in 2000 and has its headquarters in Lisbon. With over 90 employees, including 8 Cisco Certified Internetwork Experts (CCIEs), the company designs and integrates networking, data centre and contact centre solutions, complemented with security, managed services and application development skills. Its approximate revenues are €20 million.

Cilnet is one of the largest Cisco partners in Portugal, as well as a Dell EMC Platinum partner. Cilnet has a well-established reputation in the mid-market, especially serving clients in banking, insurance, telco, local and central government and the media sectors.