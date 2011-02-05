Dell Technologies Cloud Advancements Deliver New Kubernetes Support and Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Options

August 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

News Summary:

Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms now support VMware PKS, so organizations can deploy, run and manage Kubernetes for critical production workloads alongside traditional applications

Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs are now available to help organizations build Dell Technologies Cloud environments using Dell EMC servers, storage and networking to meet a broader range of diverse needs

Dell Technologies Cloud’s fully managed Data Center-as-a-Service offering, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, is now available

Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms are now available with pay-for-what-you-use flexible consumption models

Full Story:

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is announcing a host of advancements and new options that allow organizations to benefit from Dell Technologies Cloud for both traditional applications and cloud-native environments. More than half of organizations formulating hybrid cloud strategies have cited seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration, according to new research from analyst firm ESG.2 Dell Technologies Cloud, from the No. 1 provider of cloud infrastructure3, combines the power of VMware cloud software and Dell EMC infrastructure to remove cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations across private clouds, public clouds and the edge.

Dell Technologies Cloud Adds Kubernetes Support

Organizations continue to accelerate cloud-native application development while also running traditional, virtualized applications. To help organizations balance both imperatives, Dell Technologies Cloud will support automated deployment of VMware PKS on Dell EMC VxRail, adding integrated support for Kubernetes and containers. This helps organizations to more nimbly adopt flexible and secure cloud-native approaches. This introduction offers Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms customers a single, consistent platform for both traditional and cloud-native workloads, streamlining deployment and operation with full lifecycle management of multiple clusters and enhanced automation, performance and security.

Introducing Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs

New Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs offer additional infrastructure options for organizations building hybrid cloud environments. Validated Designs consist of pretested infrastructure with deployment guidance using Dell EMC best-of-breed compute, storage and networking, validated with VMware Cloud Foundation. Organizations now can meet the varied demands of workloads by independently scaling storage and compute, allowing infrastructure-intensive applications to be supported most efficiently.

New Validated Designs available now include:

Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs for Dell EMC PowerMax and Dell EMC Unity storage arrays – Dell EMC storage arrays are the first to be validated with VMware Cloud foundation for using Fibre Channel as primary storage, within workload domains, in addition to the Network File System (NFS) protocol. This offers customers deployment flexibility for workloads that have unique external storage-specific requirements including independent capacity and advanced features such as integrated data protection.

Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs for Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers – With VMware Cloud Foundation interoperability, administrators can now gain maximum resource utilization, enabled by PowerEdge MX servers and OpenManage Enterprise – Modular Edition, allowing customers to dynamically provision storage and assign workloads to individual drives as needed.

Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service now available

Introduced at Dell Technologies World 2019, the fully-managed Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service offering, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, is now available to U.S. customers, making it the first to market VMware “Project Dimension” solution in customer data centers. Additionally, Dell EMC is now a preferred partner offering data protection for VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, allowing organizations to benefit from the added support of key Dell EMC data protection solutions while leveraging VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.

By providing tight integration of VMware cloud tools and Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure, this solution combines the hands-off operational simplicity and subscription-based pricing of the public cloud with the security, control and performance of on-premises infrastructure.

Dell Technologies Cloud flexible consumption options, and expanded services accelerate customer success

The availability of Flex on Demand allows organizations to deploy Dell Technologies Cloud and pay only for the technology they use. This includes access to elastic capacity and payments that adjust up or down to match usage.1 Flex on Demand simplifies buffer capacity for customers, charging only for utilized capacity, so they can enjoy public cloud-like agility on-premises without paying for all deployed capacity. This approach also gives organizations the freedom to innovate more quickly by paying for technology resources as needed to support new projects.

Additionally, new ProConsult Migration Services for Dell Technologies Cloud use a mature, highly repeatable migration framework that helps organizations rapidly realize the benefits of Dell Technologies Cloud offerings. This proven approach speeds time to cloud and enables customers to focus on higher priority initiatives.

Dell Technologies Cloud Offers Consistent Operations for Hybrid Clouds Across Private Clouds and Leading Public Clouds

Organizations have a variety of options for Dell Technologies Cloud environments:

Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms – The combination of VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged systems offers the easiest and fastest path to a consistent hybrid cloud, complete with automated lifecycle management

Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs – Now available today, these integrate VMware Cloud Foundation with Dell EMC servers, storage arrays and networking, delivered as pre-tested infrastructure with deployment guidance, offering additional options to meet a diverse set of workloads and customer needs.

Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service – Offered as VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, this delivers a fully-managed hybrid cloud service for onpremises data centers and edge deployments

Dell Technologies Cloud Partner Clouds – Extending the consistent cloud experience to the public cloud, with support for VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solutions, as well as the recently announced VMware for Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and more than 4,200 VMware Cloud Provider Program providers globally

Availability

• Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms with VMware PKS on Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail has planned global availability in September 2019.

• Dell Technologies Cloud Validated Designs are now available globally with support for Dell EMC PowerMax and Dell EMC Unity XT storage arrays and Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers.

• Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service, delivered as VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, is now available in the US. Dell EMC Data Protection for VMware Cloud on Dell EMC also is available as an option.