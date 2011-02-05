Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

David Buhan joins Advens as Chief Executive Officer

May 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Advens appoints David Buhan as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2nd, 2018 and confirms its determination to pursue its development.

David holds a Master’s Degree from Ecole Centrale Paris and a Master of Science from Berkeley. Prior to his appointment he was Senior VP Mobile & IoT Services at Gemalto. Previously he held several senior management positions in R&D, he was in charge of Gemalto Global Services team, active in 15+ countries and had also been M&A manager.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 