David Buhan joins Advens as Chief Executive Officer

May 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

David holds a Master’s Degree from Ecole Centrale Paris and a Master of Science from Berkeley. Prior to his appointment he was Senior VP Mobile & IoT Services at Gemalto. Previously he held several senior management positions in R&D, he was in charge of Gemalto Global Services team, active in 15+ countries and had also been M&A manager.