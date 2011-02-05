David Buhan joins Advens as Chief Executive Officer
May 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Advens appoints David Buhan as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2nd, 2018 and confirms its determination to pursue its development.
David holds a Master’s Degree from Ecole Centrale Paris and a Master of Science from Berkeley. Prior to his appointment he was Senior VP Mobile & IoT Services at Gemalto. Previously he held several senior management positions in R&D, he was in charge of Gemalto Global Services team, active in 15+ countries and had also been M&A manager.
