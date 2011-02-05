Malwarebytes Acquires Binisoft to Expand Security Offering and Global Footprint

May 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Malwarebytes™ announced the acquisition of Binisoft, a privately-held Romanian company that created Windows Firewall Control to improve how the product is managed and USB Flash Drives Control to regulate how USB removable drives are used. The company’s Windows Firewall Control is widely used by millions of users and will significantly enhance the Malwarebytes endpoint protection platform.

Windows Firewall Control extends functionality of Windows Firewall by giving customers new features to improve the management experience and application rules of the product’s settings. The user is able to select security profiles ranging from no filtering (turns off Windows Firewall) to high filtering mode (blocks all inbound and outbound connections). For rules management, admins or users can allow or deny access to any application, disable, modify or delete rules from the current rule set and merge or create duplicate rules. It also has the ability to provide device control, restricting the use of USB drives. Binisoft Windows Firewall Control manages the native firewall from Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Server 2016 and Server 2012.

Binisoft Windows Firewall Control will quickly integrate into the Malwarebytes platform, which simplifies the deployment and ongoing management of security solutions. Administrators benefit from broader visibility into endpoints existing within their environment.

The Binisoft acquisition closely follows two recent acquisitions of pivotal security companies including Saferbytes and AdwCleaner.

For the near term, Binisoft will retain its current name, supplemented by Malwarebytes branding. Malwarebytes is committed to maintaining the mission of the Binisoft products and its features.