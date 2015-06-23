Dahua Launches Dual-Biometric Identification Time Attendance Terminals

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., as a provider in the global video surveillance industry, has launched its new time attendance terminals: the DHI-ASA4214F and DHI-ASA6214F. These highly intelligent devices will support both face and fingerprint identification for access control and time attendance in office scenarios, enabling easy staff management and security control.

Fingerprint or face identification devices is commonly seen in today’s workplace, but Dahua’s attendance terminals offer dual-biometric identification integrated into a single device. Embedded with advanced infrared face recognition algorithms, these new time attendance terminals further improve on poor lighting environment performance, making it smart enough to identify a designated face in a very short time. Access to live face detection significantly improves safety, preventing the use of “picture camouflage” to deceive the system. If needed, you can add a card or password to the combination to make the whole system even safer.

Rich functionalities simple to operate even for beginners

Despite having multiple advanced technologies, the new Dahua attendance terminals are easy to install. As the device supports both TCP/IP and Wi-Fi connection, users can choose wire or wireless connection according to their requirement. It also supports P2P added devices and 3rd party controller connection via Wiegand, allowing the property owner to build a comprehensive security systems quickly and cost-effectively. Moreover, the DHI-ASA4214F and DHI-ASA6214F can store up to 1,000 faces and 3,000 faces respectively, and both able to hold 30,000 different card holders, 3,000 fingerprint templates, and 150,000 transaction logs.

Intelligent machine with personalized features

The new Dahua attendance terminals can be highly personalized with intelligent features, whether the user is from government agencies, business corporations, schools, plants, small retail stores, or restaurants. Powered by Dahua’s unique Smart PSS system, the new Dahua attendance terminals support lock control, anti-pass back, interlock, first card, and 6 kinds of customizable attendance events, making it easy for users to personalize their security protocols under different circumstances. The devices also feature daylight saving time and NTP, which will be a great relief for companies owning facilities in different time zones. In general, the DHI-ASA4214F and DHI-6214F time attendance terminals, which will be on display in IFSEC International 2018 during June 19th -21th, are the reliable, intelligent, and cost-efficient choice for users from all walks of life. Their excellent and diversified applications is a solid proof of Dahua’s pursuit of “Innovation, Quality and Service”, and through continuous new product development, Dahua is enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living.