McAfee Cloud Workload Security Now Supports Containers

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

McAfee has announced the company is accelerating its innovation in the cloud with its latest release of McAfee® Cloud Workload Security (CWS) v5.1, one of the core pillars of McAfee’s Cloud Security Solution Portfolio.

Containers have become developers’ preferred deployment model for modern cloud applications, helping organizations innovate and differentiate themselves in the marketplace. The release of McAfee CWS v5.1, which will be available Q2 2018, identifies and secures Docker containers, workloads and servers in private and public cloud environments. McAfee CSW v5.1 quarantines infected workloads and containers with one click thus reducing misconfiguration risk and increasing initial remediation efficiency by nearly 90 percent.

Previously, point solutions were needed to help secure containers. With multiple technologies to control multiple environments, security management faced unnecessary complexities. McAfee CWS supports major cloud service providers allowing seamless and simplified management through a single interface.

The newly released McAfee CWS can now identify Docker containers within five minutes from their deployment and quickly secure them using micro- and nano-segmentation. With a new interface and workflow to streamline security management, new features of McAfee CWS include:

• The ability to use micro-segmentation to quarantine workloads or containers of concern with a single click, quickly limiting the potential for the threat to move within the environment and reducing the risk of incorrectly configuring resources. This also gives administrators the ability to manage the configuration of native security groups through the McAfee CWS console.

• Discovery of Docker containers using Kubernetes, a popular open source platform used to manage containerized workloads and services, enabling McAfee customers to view and manage containers within McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO).

• Enhanced threat monitoring and detection with AWS GuardDuty alerts – available directly within the CWS dashboard.

• Compliance assessments to audit internal or standardized (PCI, SOX, HIPAA, patches, etc.) policies allowing simple remediation for administrators.

According to a report released earlier this month from McAfee, Navigating a Cloudy Sky, containers have grown rapidly in popularity over the past few years, with around 80 percent of those surveyed using or experimenting with them. However, only 66 percent of organizations have a strategy to apply security to containers. Although this is a significant lapse in security coverage, most respondents also recognized this and are planning to develop a security strategy in the coming year. As containers gain in popularity, assessing the shared security responsibility model laid out by cloud providers, the available native controls, and the interconnectivity with production workloads and data stores will help build a strong foundation for secure container initiatives.

According to the Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms¹, published March 26, 2018 by Neil MacDonald, Gartner, “The CWPP market addresses the protection needs of workloads in modern ‘hybrid’ data centers that run in a mix of physical machines, VMs, containers, and private cloud infrastructure and almost always more than one public cloud IaaS. Leading CWPP offerings provide information security leaders with visibility and control across all of these environments with a ‘single pane of glass’ — a consistent way to manage policy and monitor for risk.”

Built around McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud to protect enterprise data and McAfee Cloud Workload Security to protect workloads, McAfee is the first company to provide a comprehensive cloud security solution that protects both data and workloads across the entire Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service spectrum.