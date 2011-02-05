Dahua Academy to be Launched in DACH Area

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

To provide localized services as well as relevant knowledge / skills to partners and clients globally, Dahua Technology, a solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, has established Dahua Academy, which has been functioning well in numerous countries of different continents. Now DACH (Germany, Austria & Switzerland) is expecting to have its own Dahua Academy, in May, 2018.

Dahua Academy will be Serving DACH Area from May, 2018

Entering German market in 2012, Dahua Technology has since been making various improvement in terms of the quality, details and innovative functions, which efforts transformed Dahua into the provider of diversified security solutions that are widely applied to retailing, transportation, logistics, public safety and other scenarios in Germany. Following the establishment of Dahua’s German subsidiary, Dahua Technology GmbH, in Düsseldorf in September 2016, Dahua Academy in DACH is another major step of localization, which will provide comprehensive and systematic training courses to local employees/clients, who in turn can serve/utilize Dahua’s security solutions better.

To be more specific, the training program run by Dahua Academy, covering theoretical knowledge and practical operation, has three major objectives. First, it enables trainees to grasp the knowledge of the full range of Dahua products and to select products according to requirements. Second, it gets one familiar with general solutions in the industry and endowed you with the basic ability to design solutions for different needs. Third, it helps you to master basic abilities to install, debug and operate the full range of Dahua products. The training program includes 6 course categories: General (GEN, basic knowledge for CCTV+IP+HDCVI);Intelligent Transportation System (ITS); Intelligent Building System (IBS);Video Management System (VMS);Display & Control(DAC);Transmission (TRS).