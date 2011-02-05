ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

ServiceNow announced it has agreed to acquire Silicon Valley-based Parlo, an artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language understanding (NLU) workforce solution, in an all cash transaction expected to close this month.

Parlo’s unique algorithms make interacting with machines more conversational, which makes getting work done faster, easier and more enjoyable. ServiceNow will add the Parlo technology across its entire suite of services on the Now Platform TM. This acquisition signals the company’s continuing investment in the power of AI to free employees to do more meaningful and satisfying work and accelerate positive business outcomes.

NLU addresses a challenging area for AI: understanding the nuances of human language. People effortlessly understand mispronunciations, swapped words, contractions and jargon, but everyday conversations can be challenging for machines. NLU helps overcome that hurdle, transforming machines into more productive, conversational co-workers. Just as AI and NLU is making our homes smarter and our personal lives easier, ServiceNow is committed to enabling the same conversational convenience at work.

ServiceNow’s intelligent automation capabilities help:

• Improve agent-employee and customer interactions with more human-like conversations

• Drive complex actions to resolution quickly thorough intelligent agents

• Automate filling out forms and prioritizing service tickets

• Make it faster and easier for partners and customers to develop intelligent apps using the Now Platform