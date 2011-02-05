Cyberbit Hosted a First Joint Cyberdefense Exercise for German and Israeli Financial Institutions

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd. and Finanz Informatik GmbH and Co., the central IT service provider of the German Savings Banks Finance Group, announced they held their first joint cybersecurity training exercise at Cyberbit headquarters in Raanana, Israel. Cybersecurity professionals of all levels and professions, from leading German and Israeli banks held a five-day joint exercise where they practiced defending against a wide variety of the most dangerous cyberattacks threatening financial organizations today.

The teams convened in Israel to train on the Cyberbit Range training and simulation platform. The Cyberbit Range technology can simulate multiple network environments and allows teams to realistically experience different types of advanced multi-stage cyberattacks and manage the events from start to finish, both operationally and technically. The teams ran simulations of different attack vector currently looming over the financial institutions around the world.

The joint exercise was facilitated with the support of the Trade and Economic Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.