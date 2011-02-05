Cisco Networking Academy Helps Narrow the IT Skills Gap in the Middle East

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cisco in the Middle East celebrated several accomplishments of the Cisco Networking Academy®, its IT skills and career-building program available to learning institutions and individuals worldwide.

As recognition of its contribution to narrowing the IT skills gap in the region, Cisco Networking Academy was honored with two coveted industry awards for the ‘Network Training Provider of the year’ and the ‘Training Provider of the year’. With over 520 active academies across 14 countries in the Middle East, more than 55,000 active students, close to 1,200 instructors and an average female student participation of 28%, Cisco Networking Academy has been helping fill the regional demand for skilled ICT professionals for over 20 years.

Cisco Networking Academy is the company’s longest-running and largest corporate social responsibility program. It provides a broad and deep IT curriculum for students of all backgrounds, teaching the hands-on technical and business skills they need to succeed. Additionally, with many industries experiencing a shortage of IT talent, Cisco Networking Academy seeks to give students the skills most in demand worldwide and helps create a trained, diverse workforce for the digital economy.

Since founding Cisco Networking Academy® in 1997, Cisco has made $2.6 billion in in-kind contributions of tools, resources, and support to students, schools, and instructors worldwide. Curriculum and training for the network’s more than 22,000 instructors are provided free of charge to academy partners, which include high schools, colleges, universities, and other nonprofit community organizations.

In line with Cisco’s culture of innovation, Cisco Networking Academy remains dedicated to evolving the program curriculum to meet the ever-changing IT skills demand, including big data and analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.