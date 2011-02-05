Cybera Extends Partner Program Globally, Expands Network Services for Hospitality and Speciality Retail

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cybera is introducing the global expansion of its Advantage ONE partner program to highlight their growing leadership in managed application network and security services solutions.

Additional program enhancements are designed to help POS integrators in the hospitality and specialty retail sectors capitalise on the managed network service demands of these distributed businesses. It showcases the flexible and open approach to seamlessly integrate applications that are critical to helping distributed enterprises streamline their operations, drive revenue, and exceed guest journey expectations.