SureCloud Appoints Kathleen Randall to Lead North America Operations

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has appointed Kathleen Lim Randall as EVP North America. Kathleen will be responsible for strategy, sales, marketing, and customer success for the North American division.

Kathleen brings 15 years of in-depth experience to the role, having experience in the GRC consulting and software space since 2001. Her expertise spans business development, sales, strategy development, and consulting in the areas of audit, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity.

Prior to joining SureCloud, Kathleen was senior manager of business strategy for RSA’s Archer GRC solution. She has also held senior sales and business development roles at RSA, Central Desktop and Trustwave. She began her career in Deloitte’s Security Services and Enterprise Risk Services groups.