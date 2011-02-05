CyberArk Named an Overall Privileged Access Management Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

The report by independent analyst firm KuppingerCole Analysts provides a detailed analysis of the privileged access management market to help security and Identity and Access Management (IAM) leaders identify solutions that have the greatest impact on their cyber security programs. According to the report, “CyberArk remains the vendor of choice for global organizations seeking a comprehensive, market-leading privileged access management solution for complex requirements.”

Of the 20 vendors evaluated in the report, only CyberArk is recognized as leading in all segments due to its “focus on constant innovation” and is identified as “the most prominent vendor” in the market. The CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution received the highest possible rating across all product evaluation categories and is recognized for its intuitive and robust UI design; effective DevOps support; and broad support for cloud applications and infrastructure. As the market leader, CyberArk also received the highest possible rating across all vendor evaluation categories including financial strength and ecosystem.

1 – KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management by Anmol Singh, March 2019