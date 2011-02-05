Tenable Named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc. has been named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Vulnerability Assessment (VA). In the last twelve months, the company has received the most five out of five star reviews of any company in this category as well as 283 verified reviews — more than twice as many as others in this market as of March 19, 2019.

Gartner classifies the VA market as vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorize and manage vulnerabilities. These include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud. “At Tenable, our customers are at the heart of what we do, so we’re delighted to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice,” said Jack Huffard, co-founder and chief operating officer at Tenable. “Thank you to all the customers who took the time to share their experiences working with Tenable, and for trusting us to help them accelerate their Cyber Exposure journeys to reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is based on customers’ views of the market’s highest-rated vendors and is determined by both the number of reviews (minimum of 50) and overall rating (minimum of 4.2 out of 5). Gartner verifies every review before publishing, to ensure its authenticity, with customers giving one (lowest) to five (highest) stars based on various criteria: evaluation and contracting; integration and deployment; service and support; and product capabilities.

Below is a sampling of the typical reviews Tenable received:

“The product is 4 x Easy: to buy, to learn, to install and to use while top on the market…” Cross Domain Architect, Services Industry

“Easy Integration And Great Results. We’ve used the system to help figure out any possible security holes that we’ve had opened on our app and db layers along with using it for PCI compliance.” Systems Administrator, Services Industry

“Very robust system with seemingly endless possibilities. Using a service such as this is a must as vulnerabilities are ever changing and evolving. Support & Reporting are great as well. Simply the best solution around.” Information Security Analyst in Finance Industry

About Customers’ Choice

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.