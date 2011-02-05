Cryptomathic Signer Achieves eIDAS Certification for Remote Qualified Electronic Signatures

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Banks and trust service providers across Europe can now benefit from a new gold standard in remote qualified electronic signatures, following the eIDAS certification of Cryptomathic’s remote qualified eSignature solution, Signer.

Signer’s certification significantly raises the bar in non-repudiation for remote e-signature services. Not only does Signer join an elite few eIDAS-approved Qualified Signature Creation Devices (QSCD), it also offers What You See Is What You Sign (WYSIWYS) functionality. This combination elevates Signer to a high-assurance level that is unmatched anywhere else in the remote eSignature industry.

Cryptomathic is an industry leader and assists multiple trust services providers and banks to enable their customers to electronically sign documents and transactions at the highest assurance level. To protect the users’ private signing keys and ensure the signing operation is carried out in a tamper-evident environment, Cryptomathic Signer relies on Thales nShield HSMs.

Coined in 1998 by Cryptomathic’s founder Dr. Peter Landrock and CTO Dr. Torben Pedersen, the term WYSIWYS describes functionality that enables trust service providers to demonstrate that what the signatory reads on the screen of a device is authentic and that the user can only sign a document or transaction if it has not been tampered with.