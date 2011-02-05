Crosslake Technologies Welcomes Franklin Donahoe as Chief Security Officer

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Crosslake Technologies, a software consulting firm, announced that Franklin Donahoe will join the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Security Officer. In his new role, Donahoe will be responsible for Crosslake’s growing cybersecurity practice, security operations, and data and platform protection. Donahoe’s new role is a testament to Crosslake’s commitment to protecting technology platforms and data from cyberthreats.

Donahoe has a long history of leadership in Cybersecurity. Donahoe joins Crosslake as CEO and Managing Member of the Donahoe Advisory Group. Before founding his consulting firm, Donahoe was the Chief Information Security Officer at Mylan and Costco Warehouse, as well as a Security Director at T-Mobile. He currently serves as Board Member at Lynx Technology Partners, and Advisory Board member at Cyware Labs, ThreatModeler Software and Sentinel CSG.

Donahoe has developed and managed complex global cyber programs, including establishing effective and efficient DevSecOps, digital transformation, mergers and acquisitions, IoT and OT, security testing and assurance programs, as well as security strategies. Donahoe earned a Bachelor of the Arts from the University of Washington and two Master of Science Degrees from Carnegie Mellon University. In addition to his profound professional accomplishments, Donahoe is an active Freemason and holds a leadership position within the Seattle Masonic Lodge.