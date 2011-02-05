Cross River Fiber completes Latency-Sensitive Fiber Route to NJFX Tier 3 Colocation Campus and becomes the International Gateway to NYC Financial Exchanges and Carrier Hotels

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cross River Fiber, a New Jersey-based, boutique network infrastructure and telecommunications solutions provider, announces the completion of its fiber network to the NJFX Tier 3 colocation campus in Wall Township, NJ. The highly-anticipated fiber route provides both enterprises, as well as the international community, with a robust interconnection option between the NJFX campus and key financial exchanges and carrier hotels in NY and NJ.

Offering high-capacity, latency-sensitive dark and lit services, Cross River Fiber designs, constructs and maintains its own independent network and distinguishes itself from other providers by custom-building its network to client specifications. NJFX operates the only carrier neutral Tier 3 cable landing and colocation campus and through its Subsea Exchange platform, carriers, service providers and content companies have direct access to a vital marketplace. The completed fiber route deploys all new optical glass, as well as a path that is diverse from other legacy infrastructure options, which equates to an extremely reliable network for NJFX customers.

“We are excited to enable the global business community through our high-capacity, latency-sensitive and diverse network,” says Vincenzo Clemente, CEO of Cross River Fiber. “By providing purpose-built transport options between the NJFX campus and these important exchange points, we are enabling any enterprise who conducts critical business transactions domestically and abroad, effectively closing the loop between subsea transport and the NY-based interconnections that drive business.”

“Cross River Fiber provides a key gateway to New York metro financial hubs, and we welcome them to our new Subsea Exchange ecosystem,” states Gil Santaliz, CEO for NJFX. “This marketplace allows subsea operators and US fiber-based providers to interexchange their capacity, ensuring network diversity through transparency. Cross River Fiber shares our commitment to providing highly reliable infrastructure, which is paramount to keeping global networks and financials operating 24x7x365."