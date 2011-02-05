CDNetworks supports EU Automation with international expansion

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

CDNetworks announced it has been selected by EU Automation to support the international delivery of its website and internal web-based assets. As part of EU Automation’s global expansion, CDNetworks is playing an instrumental role in helping it reach one of the world’s largest online markets, China.

EU Automation supplies new, reconditioned and obsolete machine parts to a variety of well-known brands in 135 countries including Mitsubishi, Siemens or Nestlé. A fast-performing website is therefore key to the success of EU Automation’s business. For the company’s customers, every minute of downtime inevitably impacts their bottom line. Customers need to be able to access EU Automation’s website quickly and order new parts in a fast, timely manner - any delays could further impact their revenues. In addition, as EU Automation recently made the decision to host its internal web-based assets in the cloud, showing stock levels in real-time and processing orders immediately is essential to getting customers back up and running as quickly as possible.

To improve its web performance, keep its website and web-assets secure, as well as ensure the high-quality performance of its websites and assets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, EU Automation decided to use CDNetworks’ Dynamic Web Acceleration and SSL and Cloud DNS solutions.

“The success of EU Automation is down to how quickly we are able to respond to our customers – we know they need machine parts urgently, and can be losing hundreds of thousands of pounds during downtime. Our website must be able to process orders fast,” said Jonathan Wilkins, Head of Marketing at EU Automation. “We chose to partner with CDNetworks not only because of its content delivery technology, but because of its expert knowledge and experience of launching websites in Asia Pacific – a market that was core to our international expansion plans. CDNetworks is a true partner, and the guidance and support it has given us during our international journey has been a key factor to our success.”

CDNetworks is an expert in content delivery in hard to reach markets - especially China. With many European businesses unaware of the challenges launching a website in China presents, CDNetworks helps companies understand compliance and legislation in the region, overcome challenges associated with the Great Firewall of China and the latencies this causes, and delivers websites and web applications that perform just as well as their European counterparts.

Since working with CDNetworks, EU Automation has seen an uplift in online sales globally, the load time of its Chinese website halved (47%), and its web security improved. EU Automation will continue to partner with CDNetworks as it continues to expand into the North American market. ENDS