Comment on the anniversary of the Colonial Pipeline hack - Saturday 7 May
May 2022 by Sean Deuby, Director of Services, Semperis
This Saturday 7 May marks the first anniversary of the Colonial Pipeline hack.
The comment below from Sean Deuby, Director of Services, Semperis:
“It’s hard to believe it’s only been one year since the Colonial Pipeline attack across the eastern US. At the time, we called the attack a warning of ‘open season on infrastructure providers.’ That prediction unfortunately has proved all too true. Based on recent reports from the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 649 infrastructure entities were hit by ransomware last year—a trend that shows no signs of slowing. Since most ransomware attacks target Active Directory as the fastest way to gain access to and encrypt company data, we advise government agencies, transportation, and energy and utility organizations that provide critical infrastructure services to take immediate steps to protect Active Directory. A good place to start is a vulnerability assessment that searches for indicators of exposure and compromise specific to AD and Azure AD.”
