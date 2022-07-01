WannaCry? A cyber mass-murder attempt - Expert Comment

May 2022 by Reuven Harrison, Chief Technology Officer, Tufin

“We’re now five years on from WannaCry ransomware attack, and it’s worrying to note that there has been a resurgence in WannaCry and other ransomware attacks throughout 2021 and into the beginning of 2022.

As modern IT infrastructure expands to the cloud and grows in complexity, the attack surface expands too and organisations become more vulnerable to ransomware attacks, amongst others. In order to mitigate this risk, organisations need to improve visibility, and have well-defined and properly enforced security policies, otherwise manual errors and misconfigurations will continue to expose them to these kinds of attacks.

There is no easy out-of-the-box technology solution to prevent ransomware, and attacks like WannaCry are only going to increase in frequency and severity unless companies take proactive action to transform a complex enterprise network environment into an easily managed, secure, and compliant network - using consistent policy and rules to tighten their network security posture.

It’s also important to segment the network into different zones so that access privileges are minimised, ensuring that only those who are permitted have access to the data they need. This limits the exposure that an attacker would have in the event that the network is breached and provides visibility, compliance, and security.”