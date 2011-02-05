Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Opinion

Comment - One Year Anniversary of GDPR - 25th May 2019

May 2019 by Danny Allan, VP, Product Strategy at Veeam

25th May 2019 is the one year anniversary of GDPR. On this occasion, Danny Allan, VP, Product Strategy at Veeam shares his thoughts.

Danny Allan, VP, Product Strategy at Veeam explain:

“Over the past twelve months, GDPR has displayed two key characteristics: it’s both specific, and it has teeth. GDPR is clear about who it serves, who it applies to, what it enforces and what the penalties for failure to do so are. As a result of this, people are increasingly viewing data privacy as a basic human right, akin to freedom of speech.

“Simply put, GDPR is working. We can expect to see more fines, harsher penalties and further efforts to expose incompliance. We will also see a shift in the way organizations use personal data – the lifeblood of businesses in the digital era. Data collected today can be mined for insight tomorrow and used to create better user experiences, develop products which answer genuine market needs, and reward customers for loyalty.

“As user awareness gets higher, tolerance towards organizations who are seen to be collecting but not respecting data, will get lower. Therefore, organizations that fail to get to grips with data privacy and adapt culturally will face a backlash from customers and regulators. Becoming GDPR-compliant is an ongoing journey and success should not be viewed as not being fined. Organizations must take pride in understanding, managing and protecting their data as compliance is one step on the way to becoming a data-driven business.”




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 