Cisco 2018 Annual Cybersecurity Report - Comments from Fujitsu

February 2018 by Cisco

Bryan Campbell, Senior Security Researcher at Fujitsu UK & Ireland:

“Cyber-attacks, without doubt, represent one of the most critical threats to businesses today. The scale of the issue is clear; one-fifth of UK respondents identified between 250,000 and 500,000 security alerts a day in 2017. The world is now aware that cyber-crime is not going away, and so it has never been more important for both private and public companies, of all shapes and sizes, to ensure they are protected. Companies need not only be concerned with protecting their data, but the entire operation of a company itself. As we have seen in the past year, cyber-attacks can set out to completely paralyse organisations at a national and international scale, creating havoc, and resulting in a complete shutdown of services. Organisations need to continue to invest in technical and security controls, whilst doing more to proactively identify and manage threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen.

“It’s time that businesses realise that cyber security is more than just about throwing technology at the problem. For technology to work effectively, people within the organisation need to be aware and know what is required of them too. Companies will still need to invest in appropriate technical and security controls or work with cyber partners to achieve this, but upskilling users and making them more cyber aware is one of the most cost effective ways of reducing the probability and impact of human error. Today the number one way of compromising an organisations security is still a phishing email sent directly to an employee of an organisation, with a hidden malware exploit. With cyber-attacks increasing in severity, it’s vital that businesses enhance their first line of defence against cyber-attacks, their workforce, and ensure they are educated to use the technology put in place to protect them and the organisation.”