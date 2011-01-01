Brits lack cybersecurity awareness - Fujitsu comment

February 2018 by Rob Norris VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

A study released today shows that more than 52% of Britons aged 18-25 are using the same password for lots of online services. By doing so they make it easy for hackers to hijack accounts, warned the UK government’s Cyber Aware campaign.

About 79% of the 2,261 respondents of all ages said they had sent bank details or copies of passports and driving licences via messaging systems. If you’re looking to cover the story, Rob Norris VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu commented on the news:

“With cyber-attacks a regular occurrence in today’s headlines, it is distressing to see that the public still hasn’t taken steps to better protect their personal information online. Every one of us who has ever used the internet from their mobile, PC, laptop or tablet, shopped online or opened an email account is now a potential target to hackers.

“While it is now commonly accepted that neither using a combination of symbols, numbers and letters nor changing passwords periodically can keep accounts safe from cyber threats, using different passwords for different applications is paramount. In this way, if one account is compromised, the rest of them are still safe.

“One thing users should also consider is two factor authentication alternatives where possible. As passwords and PIN numbers are increasingly being considered a thing of the past because they can be copied, stolen, guessed or shared easily, consumers should be considering biometrics such as facial, voice, iris, palm or fingerprint, for an additional layer of protection.

“There are no more excuses for users to put cyber security on the backbench – we need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to safeguarding our technology and be vigilant when it comes to our practices.”