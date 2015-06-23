Check Point Integrates with New Amazon Web Services Security Hub

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Check Point announces a technology integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub, a unified security service, which centralizes view and management for security alerts. This integration, together with the addition of Dome9 to the CloudGuard portfolio, following its recent acquisition by Check Point, allows enterprises to access multi-layered security and nearly continuous compliance capabilities from the central console of AWS Security Hub.

By leveraging AWS Security Hub, Check Point can provide a nearly seamless experience to customers in providing additional protection to their AWS environments against advanced cyber-threats in real time and mitigating compliance risks at any scale. AWS Security Hub provides users with a comprehensive view of their high-priority security alerts and compliance status by aggregating, organizing, and prioritizing alerts, or findings, from multiple AWS services, such as Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector, and Amazon Macie as well as from AWS Partner Network (APN) security solutions. The findings are then visually summarized on integrated dashboards with actionable graphs and tables.

The Check Point CloudGuard solution natively integrates with AWS Security Hub to provide customers with better visibility into gaps in their security and compliance posture, and context-rich security intelligence for enhanced threat prevention. CloudGuard IaaS adds contextual information such as asset tags, security groups and availability zones to dynamically update security policies and provide AWS Security Hub with visibility into threat alerts based on deep event correlation and rule-based cloud intrusion detection. To complete the picture, customers leveraging the CloudGuard Dome9 solution can analyze and respond to events triggered by its sophisticated nearly continuous compliance and governance framework.

Enterprises using it benefit from powerful features that prevent 5th generation cyber-attacks in their hybrid environments. These features include:

● Threat prevention of both North-South and East-West cyber-attacks based on contextual awareness and attribution of network traffic to cloud-native ephemeral services

● Real-time alerts on network vulnerabilities, with nearly continuous network monitoring and alerting based on easily customizable policies

● Comprehensive visibility into cloud assets and security configurations

● Nearly continuous compliance monitoring and enforcement of security posture

● Fully integrated security capabilities, including firewall, IPS, application control, IPsec VPN, antivirus, anti-bot and more

● Unified management of security policies across hybrid environments (datacenter, private and public clouds)