Panasonic Announces Rugged Toughpad Tablet Solution For Passport & ID Control

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Panasonic announced an integrated mobile identification and entrance control solution for its popular 7 inch rugged tablet. Panasonic TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 Passport is ideal for border control, police and security forces, as well as the travel, entertainment and hospitality industries. The device integrates a complete range of technology solutions for checking personal data and identification in a rugged but lightweight design that can be easily used on the move.

Panasonic TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 Passport is the perfect solution for checking passports and identity cards at border control and for police and security forces to check driving licences and passes at checkpoints or to control access to secure areas. With its range of integrated options, the device is also ideally suited for checking and recording information for conference, concert and event entry, as well as in the tourist industry for passengers, for example when embarking and disembarking cruise ships.

Flexible integrated technology

The Passport solution can be ordered with a number of integrated reader technologies. Solutions include a 2D bar code reader, a smart card reader and RFID for contactless cards, as well as a Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) for 2-line and in the future 3-line passport reading.

The device is equipped with a rotatable hand strap for easy use for right and left-handed personnel. The Passport solution is based on the highly successful Panasonic TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 mk3 Standard tablet, equipped with a powerful 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor delivering exceptional performance with very low power consumption, keeping heat generation in the fanless device to a minimum.

The TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 offers a brighter 700cd/m² display with an anti-reflective clear protection film for unrivalled viewing of the ten finger capacitive touch screen. With built-in battery saving technology, such as its ambient light sensor, the TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 tablet can operate for 18 hours (MobileMark 2014) on its replaceable battery on a 4.5 hour charge time. For those who need to work longer, a hot swappable battery set-up can be established using the configurable port options.

The TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 tablet is ideally suited to outside or testing environments. It is drop tested to 150cm* and has an IP65** ingress protection rating for resistance to dust and water and will operate effectively in temperatures ranging from -29 to +60°C**.

Cameras to suit

For users needing live video conference or to capture photographic images of documentation in the field, the TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 tablet is equipped with a 2MP front web camera with stereo mic and an 8MP rear camera with flash.

Availability

The Panasonic TOUGHPAD FZ-M1 Passport solution is available on project base with pricing starting at £2,547 plus tax. The device will be available Europe-wide and come with a standard 3-year warranty.

* Tested by Panasonic Factory

** Tested by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD-810G and IEC 60529, Sections 13.4, 13.6.2, 14.2.5 and 14.3 with FZ-M1 main unit, not with Passport Solution.