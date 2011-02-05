Check Point Announces Infinity Total Protection, a Unique New Security Model to Prevent ‘Gen V’ Threats and Attacks

Game-changing new security deployment model for real-time prevention of threats and cyberattacks

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, today announced Infinity Total Protection: a revolutionary security consumption model that enables enterprises to prevent Gen V cyberattacks. This innovative model utilizes Check Point Infinity Architecture components, providing the highest levels of security,while also reducing cost by consolidating security components.

All business sectors are now experiencing Gen V (5th Generation) cyber-attacks which are characterized by being large-scale and fast moving across multiple industries. These sophisticated attacks on mobile, cloud and various enterprise networks, easily bypass conventional, static detection-based defenses being used by most organizations today. To protect networks and data against these attacks, organizations need to move up to Gen V cyber-security using Check Point Infinity, which combines real-time threat prevention, shared intelligence and the most advanced security across networks, cloud and mobile.

Infinity Total Protection is a game-changing new consumption model with a simple all-inclusive, per-user, per-year subscription offering. The offering enables enterprises to fully utilize Gen V security across their entire network. Infinity Total Protection is the only subscription solution available today that includes both network security hardware and software, with fully integrated endpoint, cloud and mobile protections and zero-day threat prevention, together with unified management and 24x7 premium support. With it, subscribers immediately benefit from Check Point Infinity’s unified security architecture and total threat prevention across all their enterprise environments, whether on-premise, mobile, or cloud.

Check Point Infinity Total Protection delivers the broadest set of security technologies to protect organizations against the most advanced and unknown threats, including:

Real-time Threat Prevention: Protection against APTs and unknown zero day malware, using real-time sandboxing; ransomware protection; and anti-bot technologies, powered by integrated, real-time cloud-based threat intelligence and machine learning for identifying new threats.

Advanced Network Security: the most advanced firewall, intrusion prevention and application control, supporting networks of any size – from branch offices to global enterprises, and across both private and public cloud security offerings.

Cloud Security: advanced threat prevention security in public, private and hybrid cloud, and SDN environments, with micro-segmentation for east-west traffic control inside the cloud.

Mobile Security: malware prevention on iOS and Android mobile devices, rogue network identification, secure containers, data protection and document encryption, and EMM integration.

Data Protection: anti-ransomware for known and unknown ransomware, data protection and seamless document encryption, browser security, a fully integrated endpoint protection suite and security forensics.

Integrated Security & Threat Management: a unified security management environment supporting multi-device, multi-domain and multi-admin management, with complete threat visibility supporting collection, correlation and attack analysis, and reporting tools for compliance and audit.

The new solution was unveiled at CPX 360 Barcelona, Check Point’s annual cyber-security summit and expo for customers and partners. CPX 360 is dedicated to addressing today’s most pressing cyber security challenges and helping customers of all sizes develop strategies to stay one step ahead of new and emerging cyberthreats and sophisticated hackers.