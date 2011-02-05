Cyberbit to Protect the Bank of Jerusalem from Advanced Cyberattacks with its EDR System

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cyberbit Ltd., provider of cybersecurity products for detection, response and training across IT and OT systems, announced today it will supply the Bank of Jerusalem with Cyberbit Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in order to protect the organization’s endpoints from advanced threats. The selection criteria focused on detecting unknown, targeted, and file-less attacks and on ransomware prevention capabilities.

"We evaluated the major endpoint security solutions and Cyberbit achieved the highest detection rates for our testing criteria. Unlike other solutions, Cyberbit EDR operates in an entirely self-contained mode, without relying on indicators of compromise, threat intelligence or internet connectivity, so sensitive data is never sent outside our secure network." Said Sharon Buller, IT Infrastructure Manager at Bank of Jerusalem.

"Financial institutions require advanced endpoint security solutions, while keeping their sensitive data safe and under control.” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “This requires self-sufficient detection, based on machine learning, which detects unknown, evasive threats, without relying on web-based feeds and external analysis that may risk customer data,” added Dar.