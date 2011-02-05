Check Point Announces CloudGuard

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced the CloudGuard product family to protect enterprises from Gen V cyber-attacks on cloud applications and infrastructure. Check Point is also introducing CloudGuard SaaS protecting enterprises against cyber-attacks on SaaS applications. CloudGuard is a part of the Check Point Infinity architecture, built on industry proven and award winning technologies to provide comprehensive cyber protection for the cloud.

As enterprise cloud adoption grows, multivector attacks on cloud workloads and cloud applications involving malware and account hijacking are increasing. According to Check Point research, half of all breaches of enterprise SaaS applications are the result of account hijacks.

CloudGuard SaaS is an industry-first set of technologies designed to provide advanced security and threat prevention for software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. CloudGuard SaaS also prevents account hijacking, using patent-pending ID-Guard technology. Key security features include:

• Zero-day Threat Protection: Prevents APTs and unknown zero-day malware from infecting content in SaaS applications using real-time sandboxing, ransomware protection, anti-bot technologies and real-time cloud-based threat intelligence.

• Identity Protection with ID-Guard (patent-pending) technology: identifies and blocks threat actors or impostors to access SaaS accounts, and blocks unauthorized users and compromised devices.

• Data Protection: automatically forces encryption of sensitive data, and blocks and quarantines unauthorized sharing of sensitive files.

CloudGuard IaaS - formerly vSEC and now a member of the CloudGuard family, CloudGuard IaaS provides advanced Gen V security/threat prevention of attacks on infrastructure and workloads for all leading public and private cloud platforms including: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Cisco ACI, OpenStack, VMware NSX, VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware ESX, Alibaba Cloud, KVM, Hyper-V and more.

Gen V cyber-attacks are defined as large-scale and fast moving attacks across mobile, cloud and on-premise networks. These sophisticated attacks easily bypass the conventional, static detection-based defenses being used by most organizations today. With the shared ownership of assets in the cloud between cloud provider and end user, knowing who is responsible for security is often unclear, and can lead to additional confusion. CloudGuard is the industry’s only complete family of cloud security solutions focused on advanced threat prevention and keeping enterprise cloud applications, infrastructure and data protected from Gen V cyber-attacks.

Check Point CloudGuard Iaas is available immediately; CloudGuard SaaS will be available in early Q2’18.