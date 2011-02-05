Dimension Data Adopts Cisco Umbrella in Its Cybersecurity Strategy

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dimension Data, the USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, announced that it has extended the company’s protection from ransomware, phishing attacks, bot networks, and all types of malicious software, with Cisco® Umbrella, the industry’s first Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) in the cloud. The decision to incorporate Cisco Umbrella follows the company’s firsthand experience protecting its own 28,000 employees and addresses its clients’ requirement to support an increasingly mobile workforce.

Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that provides the first line of defense against threats on the internet.

According to the NTT 2017 Global Threat Intelligence Report, attacks targeting end users is one of the top cybersecurity threats on the rise. In line with this trend, security has become the top focus at the highest level. Now, more than ever, security leaders are being forced to demonstrate a return on investment of their security investments. This includes the business value realised through continuous cyber protection, detection, and response measures.

In 2016, Dimension Data published its Securing Workspaces for Tomorrow white paper which explored the topic of how employees across the globe are already demanding a more mobile workplace with the flexibility to work from anywhere, any time, on any device to become more productive and achieve a better work-life balance.