Channel steps up to security challenge

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

The growing threat of cyber crime is driving an explosive growth in demand for security related products and services. According to recent research by IDC, worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services is forecast to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% over the next few years to reach $133.7 billion in 2022. Such explosive growth is creating major opportunities for channel organisations but with customers asking more and more advanced questions about their organisations’ security, the IT industry has to respond and engage with a clear perspective.

Channel-Sec 2019 has been designed to explore the changing threat landscape and the opportunities it creates. Expert speakers include BBC 2 presenter, Jamie Bartlett focusing on cyber security and Talal Rajab, Head of Programme for techUK’s Cyber and National Security programmes who manages government and industry relations, along with a range of market and technology specialists from leading technology providers including: ConnectWise, Datto, ID Agent, IT Glue, Tech Data and Webroot. Jamie Bartlett is presenter of the BBC 2 documentary series Secrets of Silicon Valley and a journalist and tech blogger for The Telegraph. He is Director of the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media for Demos and the author of a number of books on the dark web.

Channel-Sec 2019 will aim to bring channel partners of all types up-to-date with threats and responses, identify the main issues for customers and reveal best practices in how the channel handles those discussions. In the fast-changing business of IT security, the need to keep up-to-date on both technologies and security threats is causing the channel to constantly rethink its strategies. The pace of change and evolving customer demands have resulted in the emergence of managed security services embracing on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions and the event will take a comprehensive approach to addressing a full spectrum of solutions.

Managed security is a fast-developing discipline, but the players range from traditional resellers putting a toe in the water of service provision to those born in the cloud suppliers and specialist builders of security practices. Many of the themes and ideas are new and worth exploring by all types of partner, including those looking to work within an ecosystem with like-minded partners.

Channel-Sec 2019 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 14 March 2019. UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Managed Security Service providers and ISVs marketing to end customers wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at www.channel-sec.com. The event is co-located with the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019 in the evening www.iteawards.com.