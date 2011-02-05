Pulse Secure Launches Access Now Partner Program to Accelerate Channel Sales and Service Opportunities

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced the global launch of their new Access Now Partner Program. Designed to offer partners the opportunity to establish themselves as a go-to source with an industry-leading solution in Secure Access, Access Now provides an enhanced opportunity for top line revenue and bottom line profit growth while setting them apart from the competition.

Pulse Secure is recognised as a channel-focused industry leader, as evidenced by delivering virtually 100 percent of its sales through partners and having been recognised four years in a row with a prestigious CRN five-star program award.

As part of the Pulse Secure Access Now partner program, the company will recognise three program tiers: Authorised, Preferred and Elite. Each level represents the partner’s proficiency, expertise and growth in selling Pulse Secure solutions to their customers. Partner rewards and incentives are differentiated at each level and will reflect the partner’s investment in Pulse Secure’s solutions. Along with the program’s easy to understand structure, partners will also benefit from a dedicated support team.

Building on the success of Pulse Secure’s previous partner program, the new Access Now partner program features:

● Online and onsite certification and training

● Interactive partner resource portal

● Discounted demo equipment

● Enhanced deal registration

● Joint marketing funds and sales promotions

● Enhanced lead registration process

● Dedicated account management and support teams

The program also allows partners to take advantage of the award-winning Pulse Access suite packaged for managed services. The solution offers Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) an accelerated, cost-effective means to differentiate and build out their service portfolio to meet the massive demand for protected connectivity to cloud applications and hybrid IT resources. The packaging includes virtual appliance form factors for VMware, KVM and Hyper-V, and supports deployment in hosted cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.

Pulse Secure uniquely offers its channel partners a Secure Access portfolio comprised of Virtual Private Network (VPN), Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM), Network Access Control (NAC), Web Application Firewall (WAF) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) solutions within a unified management framework for data center and hybrid IT implementation. Enterprises of every size and industry trust Pulse Secure to enable secure access seamlessly, no matter where users and applications reside, and to orchestrate compliant connectivity, data privacy and application resiliency across mobile, network and cloud.