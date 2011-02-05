Centrify Announces Focus on Privileged Access Management, Spins Out IDaaS Business as Idaptive

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Bracknell announced it is spinning out its IDaaS business as a standalone company named Idaptive. Centrify is sharpening its strategic focus on redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management with cloud-architected Zero Trust Privilege to stop the leading cause of breaches — privileged access abuse. Idaptive will deliver Next-Gen Access to protect employees, partners and customers with their market-leading IDaaS solution.

Tim Steinkopf, Chief Financial Officer, has been named CEO of Centrify effective January 1, 2019. During his seven years as CFO at Centrify, the company has evolved to become a global leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for Identity & Access Management, and he was named the 2016 CFO of the Year by Silicon Valley Business Journal. Danny Kibel, who currently leads development of Centrify’s IDaaS solutions as Vice President of Engineering and Operations, will assume the CEO role at Idaptive effective January 1, 2019. The executive leadership teams for both companies will be comprised of existing Centrify executives to take each business forward with consistency and ensure a seamless transition for customers.

Tom Kemp, who is transitioning out of the role of CEO as part of this evolution, co-founded Centrify 14 years ago and has led the company through a number of industry milestones, such as combining Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) as a unified service and pioneering Privilege-as-a-Service. Kemp will transition to an active strategic advisory role.

Centrify Zero Trust Privilege

Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-architected Zero Trust Privilege to secure access to infrastructure, DevOps, cloud, containers, Big Data and other modern enterprise use cases. Organisations may consider approaching Privileged Access Management by solely implementing password vaults, but this is simply not enough for today’s modern threatscape. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege goes beyond password vaulting to help customers grant least privilege through Zero Trust Privilege, verifying who is requesting access, understanding the context of the request, and assessing the risk of the access environment. This approach minimises the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise.

Idaptive Next-Gen Access

Idaptive delivers Next-Gen Access, protecting organisations from data breaches through a Zero Trust approach. Organisations may consider approaching Zero Trust by implementing Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), and User Behaviour Analytics (UBA) from separate vendors, but disparate solutions leave security and performance gaps, and are difficult to integrate and maintain. Idaptive is better equipped to enable a Zero Trust approach to security, with advanced capabilities that intelligently determine the authenticity of a digital user and their device, govern access across an organisation’s resources, and react when risky behaviour is detected. With Idaptive, an organisation’s security posture is not only bolstered, but end user experiences are improved making everyone more productive — all without sacrificing best-of-breed features.